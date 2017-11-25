£50,000 scheme to dredge Bancroft Basin

THE £50,000 dredging of the Bancroft Basin in Stratford-upon-Avon will get underway next week.

The Canal and River Trust said it expects to pull up around 700 tonnes of mud and silt which has built up on the bed of the basin over a number of years.

The dredging will be carried out over two weeks at the point where the River Avon meets the Stratford Canal.

The pedestrian footbridge will also be temporarily removed to allow the Baguette Barge to go off for maintenance.

Paul Fox, from the Canal & River Trust, said: “Stratford upon Avon is a popular destination for boaters and this dredging will ensure that Bancroft Basin is a welcoming place for people to stop off and explore the town.

“Boats add colour and life to the basin and help to make it an attractive place for local people to escape to. However, they also bring important economic benefits, boosting the local tourism industry, and that’s why this dredging operation is so important to the town.”

The trust has also begun work on a major overhaul of its canal network across the county.

As part of the works, lock gates will be replaced at Lock 27 on the Grand Union Canal near Warwick Parkway station, and Lock 44, between Wilmcote and Stratford, on the South Stratford Canal will also have new gates fitted.

Other works will see lock gates, walls and cills – which the lock gates rest against to form a watertight seal – repaired at a number of locks on the North Stratford Canal.