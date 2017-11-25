Stratford Town supporters fund netting project

STRATFORD Town now boast a 20ft high netting at the Knights Lane end of the stadium, thanks to the Stratford Town Independent Supporters’ Association.

The net, costing in the region of £1,000, has been installed in a bid to reduce the need for ball retrieval from any errant shots.

Money for the project was raised through the STISA lottery fund and membership fees.

“It’s our first project and I hope we can work with the club on many more,” said STISA secretary, Jim Connolly.

“We’re open to ideas from the club and if they’d come to us with what they’d like us to contribute in the future then we’re more than happy to listen.”

For details on how to join STISA, go to www.stratfordtownisa.com or e-mail stratfordtownisa@gmail.com