Grocott: Town still capable of securing a top-ten finish

WILL Grocott believes Stratford Town can still finish in the Evo-Stik League South Premier’s top ten despite the club’s indifferent start to the season.

Grocott scored Town’s opening goal as Stratford claimed a deserved 3-1 victory over struggling Kings Langley at the MoodChimp Stadium on Tuesday night.

It ends a run of three straight defeats and Town’s reigning the player of the year is confident his side can build some much-needed momentum as they look to improve on last season’s finish of 14th.

“We really needed that win,” said the midfielder, who has already exceeded last season’s goal tally, with seven in 23 starts.

“We’ve had a very tough run, with so many long distance away trips, but now we’re confident we can start picking up some wins.

“Our target is definitely top ten. There is absolutely no reason why we can’t finish in the top ten with the talented players we have in this squad.

“We said after the game on Tuesday that the St Ives game on Saturday is another must win game. We all know we are better than them, but we just have to show it.”

If Town are to finish in the top ten, they will need to improve their away record, which has seen them claim just one win from eight so far this term.

Town boss Carl Adams certainly believes that will be the case, with Town already having visited the likes of Hereford, King’s Lynn, Weymouth and Tiverton.

“These teams in and around us, we’re beating every time,” Adams insisted.

“That’s what I said we would do and that’s very important for us.

“These teams in the top six, who we have all played away from home are beating everybody — they’re not just beating Stratford. It will eventually even out and I still believe at this moment in time our away record will get a lot better.

“People are thinking we’ve got a horrendous away record, but please just look at who we’ve played.”

Town are back at the MoodChimp on Saturday to face St Ives, before an away trip to Chesham next Tuesday.