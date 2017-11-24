Long Marston Airfield housing plans to be presented

Plans for 3,100 new homes at Long Marston Airfield will be presented to the public next week, as progress on the new garden village moves forward.

A consultation event will be held at Quinton and Admington Village Hall next Wednesday 2-8pm when CALA Homes will present its plans.

Overall the company plans to build 3,500 homes on the airfield and back in September put forward its proposals for the first 400 homes at the site, a settlement it has called Marston Mead.

The consultation will help CALA prepare an outline planning application for the 3,100 homes, which the company is planning to submit in spring next year.

The overall garden village development will include shops, a community centre, a GP surgery, two primary schools and a secondary school, a new business park, outdoor sports pitches, children’s play areas, green spaces and wildlife corridors.

Cala says the development of the garden village would create 450 jobs over the 25 year build period.

Michael Emett, strategic land director at CALA Homes, said: “We’re looking forward to presenting our plans to the local community. We believe that we have designed an attractive and sustainable scheme, which will transform the area and create a new community that would help meet local housing need. We appreciate there is a lot of local interest in the site, and are keen to receive feedback from residents before an application is submitted to Stratford-on-Avon District Council.”

Further information can be found at www.cala.co.uk/longmarston3100.