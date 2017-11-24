Corby frustrated as Shipston bow out in cruel fashion

SHIPSTON skipper Matt Corby was left frustrated by the manner of his side’s exit from RFU Senior Vase at Mayo Road on Saturday.

The Rams fought out a 15-15 draw with Vipers and with the score level after extra-time, the contest would normally be decided by count-back.

However, with both teams having scored two tries and one conversion each, Vipers were awarded the match by virtue of being the away team.

“It is very frustrating,” said Corby.

“We would’ve liked the chance to got to drop goals or something similar, but ultimately they’re the rules so we have to live with them.

“We had enough chances to win the game in normal and extra time so we cannot blame the rules for not going through.

“Our poor start cost us in the end. We had boys playing with knocks and we’ve struggled with injuries all season — we’ve now used 37 different players on the first team this season — so I’m extremely proud of the effort and resolve shown throughout the cup run and in the league so far.”

The game got off to the worst possible start for Shipston as Vipers scored directly from the kick off to go 5-0 up with barely 20 seconds on the clock.

A combination of woeful defence and slick handling from the visitors carved open the Rams to see them fall behind without having had their hands on the ball. The conversion made it 7-0.

Shipston managed to drag their way back into the contest and soon a hotly contested battle ensued.

It was to and fro in the forwards, with both sides having their moments and gaining the upper hand and that was how it was to prove all afternoon.

With the Rams holding on to possession well, Vipers were forced to infringe repeatedly at the breakdown and found themselves on the receiving end of an astonishing three yellow cards in the first half.

This enabled the hosts to push forward and gain the lead after two tries in fairly quick succession at the back end of the half.

First, Sam Cooper dived over in the corner to finish off a brilliant sweeping move and then a penalty try was awarded shortly after when Tobi Faulkner was barged off the ball in the act of scoring after he had kicked through and attempted to gather the ball himself.

The half would finish with a penalty to the Vipers and so the teams went in at the break with the score 12-10 to the Rams.

A fractious and tense second half played out with very little by way of clear cut chances for either side.

The Rams added a penalty to push the score to 15-10 and then came a major turning point in the game.

After some handbags at a ruck on the Shipston 22, a brawl broke out between the two sides as the ferocious tie boiled over.

Once all had calmed down, the referee reached into his pocket to show the Vipers a further yellow card and two red cards and the Rams received two red cards of their own, meaning it was 13 v 12.

The game was heading Shipston’s way until a late try from the Vipers levelled things up. Some valiant Shipston defence finally gave way and at the full-time whistle the sides could not be split at 15-15.

Extra-time was played and the tiredness shone through as both teams went blow-for-blow, but couldn’t make any headway as both defences held firm.

A missed penalty from Vipers from a distance out was the only real opportunity either side had to snatch a dramatic victory.

The referee had informed both sides of the rulings prior to the start of the extra-time, so when Vipers were awarded a penalty with time in the red, they took the opportunity to hoof the ball off the park and into the darkness and claim the victory as the away team.