Sam’s the man in Tempo race

SAM Weaving’s rapid progress continued as he led the Stratford AC runners home in the second race of the Tempo Series at Ilmington.

The under-20 runner finished a respectable seventh overall in a time of 41.41.

Following Weaving was Stratford’s highly competitive men’s V45 group, which saw five runners finish within 17 seconds of each other.

Ivan Sarti pipped David Smyth by one position and seven seconds this time, with the duo claiming 13th and 14 respectively (42.50 and 42.57).

They were chased to the finish line by V35 Andrew Cox (15th, 42.58).

New member Matt Burdus-Cook put in a useful show, coming in 17th (43.50), while a coming back to fitness Martyn Austin (45.55, 29th) was followed by Malcolm Bowyer in 46.01.

Gavin Lambert ran a solid race in 54.06 and Tim Owrid will be pleased with 56.26. Daniel Whittington was a couple of minutes behind that in 58.42, with Kimberley Lee home in 61.18, Paul Nash who cycled there and back (71.35) and the stalwart John Butler in 74.31.

In the ladies’ race, Lynne Hinson brought the team home in 49.48, while a delighted Rebecca Pridham showed her fitness is returning with a big improvement on last month’s race (57.20).

Fern Hordern ran with a friend, so she was off her normal race pace (57.34) and ultra specialist Tara Lambert, out for a bit of a sprint at 10k, having done her first 100 mile race a couple of weeks ago in 58.30.

An improving Gemma Smith knocked a minute off her time last month (72.41).