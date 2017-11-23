Footballer turns fundraiser for Stratford charity

THE man considered the world’s greatest footballer is hoping to boost the coffers of a Stratford-upon-Avon charity.

Castle Galleries in Bard’s Walk in the town has given Heart of England Mencap a limited edition photograph of Pele to go under the gavel at its auction this weekend.

It’s a lot worth more than £500 having been signed by the man himself. It’s also accompanied by a special Pele book.

The auction takes place in Leamington on Saturday, 25th November, all to raise money for local people with learning disabilities which the charity supports.

Proceeds will be used to purchase sensory equipment for Heart of England Mencap’s Complex Needs Centres, including the Fordsfield Centre in Leamington, where the auction itself will take place.

Equipment will also be purchased for Brookbank in Stratford, where auction organiser George Anderton works.

Gallery manager, Jason Lawson, said: “We have known George for many years and we’re delighted to be supporting this auction for such a worthwhile cause.”

The auction has also received the support of Warwick Castle, the RSC and Stratford ArtsHouse, all donating tickets, as well as members of the public taking the chance to have a clear out for charity or donating promises – from help with the ironing to washing cars.

The auction is happening at the Fordsfield Centre in Bury Road, Leamington. Viewing starts at 11am on the day, with the first lots going under the gavel from 12pm.

Auction paddles cost just £1, with hot drinks and bacon or veggie baps also available.