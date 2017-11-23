Town set for popular Christmas lights switch-on

ONE of the biggest events in Stratford-upon-Avon’s annual calendar, the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights, takes place today, Thursday, at 4.30pm, outside the town hall.

There will be carol singing by pupils from Shottery St Andrew’s CE Primary School accompanied by the Kings Brass band from King Edward VI School.

After the Mayor, Cllr Victoria Alcock, has switched on the lights, Father Christmas will make an appearance on the town hall balcony to wave to the crowds before going to his grotto.

Like last year the town council has decided to simulate snow showers at the town hall rather than opting for fireworks, though this year two more powerful machines will be used to create an even more spectacular display.

The Tree of Light at Market Cross on Bridge Street will be switched on at the same time as the main lights are switched on at 4.30pm. This change has been made for security reasons and because the Christmas Market is now located down on Waterside so vehicles will still be using Bridge Street.

The market will runs for five Thursday in the run-up to Christmas, from 10am to 8pm on each of these dates, with 80 stallholders selling food, craft items, antiques, cosmetics traditional Christmas gifts and much more, set to attend.

A Victorian Market also takes place in Stratford this year, on 8th, 9th and 10th December, in Kineton this Friday, 24th November, in Warwick on Thursday, 30th November, and in Shipston on Friday, 1st December.

