THE Stratford Herald and the Royal Shakespeare Company have teamed up to give one lucky youngster the chance to turn on its Christmas lights, which will see the top of the Company’s iconic Tower being lit up over the festive period.

The winner, who should be aged 6-16, will be invited to the RSC’s Stratford headquarters during the afternoon of Monday, 27th November.

As well as turning on the Christmas lights at 4.30pm, the winner will enjoy a festive afternoon tea for four people and also be given a goodie bag full of RSC merchandise.

Sara Aspley, RSC director of commercial services, said: “Last year a local schoolgirl wrote to us asking why we didn’t light up the top of our Tower. We thought it was a great idea, and it proved so popular that we wanted to do it again.

“Together with The Herald we’re delighted to give one of our local youngsters the opportunity to be our guest here at the RSC by officially turning the lights on.”

To enter answer the following simple question: Name one of the well known stars appearing in the current production of Twelfth Night.

E-mail your answer to news@stratford-herald.com by midday on Friday, 24th November.

The winner will need to be available on Monday, 27th November to turn on the lights, and there is no cash alternative to the other prizes.