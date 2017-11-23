Sceau Royal back on winning trail at Warwick

OWNERS Simon Munir and Isaac Souede saw their colours carried to victory for the third year in a row in Warwick’s Highflyer/Million In Mind Novices’ Chase on Wednesday, as hot favourite Sceau Royal was never out of a canter to see off his sole rival, writes David Hucker.

Successful over hurdles as a juvenile, Sceau Royal made a winning debut over fences when beating Ballyhill over course and distance in October.

He subsequently failed by a neck to give weight to the useful North Hill Harvey at Cheltenham but, with the winner scoring again at the course on Sunday, he clearly faced a stiff task that day.

Immediately after Cheltenham, trainer Alan King nominated Wednesday’s contest as the next target for Sceau Royal and, with just San Pedro De Senam declared to take him on, made all the running with jockey Daryl Jacob, who was also on board the owners’ Top Notch last year and the high-class Bristol De Mai in 2015.

The day had started well for King when Harefield, a promising fourth on his hurdles debut at Exeter last month, took the opening PJ & KR Smith-Maxwell Horse Ambulances “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle to make it four wins for the stable in the race in the last seven years.

With early leader Destined To Shine parting company with Joshua Moore down the back straight, it was 20-1 shot Shanroe Saint who took the field along until the second-last flight where Harefield, who had always been travelling comfortably just behind the leading group, jumped to the front and powered ahead to get favourite backers off to a good start.

Top-weight Sparkling River made every yard of the running under Dave Crosse to lift the following Whitson Bloodstock Ltd Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase, holding on close home to deny the fast-finishing Same Circus and Sister Sibyl.

The race had looked destined for a close finish as the runners turned for home, with favourite Indian Native and Sister Sibyl mounting strong challenges, but the leader wouldn’t give way and galloped on resolutely to win by three-quarters of a length.

Course ambassador Dan Skelton hit a century of winners when Destrier scored at Leicester two days before and he added to his seasonal total with MollyThe Dolly who opened her account under Rules in the Thoroughbred Breeders Association Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Taking over from Little Millie at the fifth-last flight, MollyThe Dolly wasn’t foot-perfect at the next or the second-last flight, but it made little difference to the outcome, as she went further and further ahead to score by 25 lengths.

There were three in with a chance coming to the final filght in the Biggest Jumps Season on Racing UK Handicap Hurdle, but it proved one jump too many for Hit The Highway who slipped on landing unseating Tom Cannon.

That opened up the race for Lady Karina to make a winning debut for the season, seeing off favourite Groundunderrepair to record another success for Venetia Williams, who trained the winner’s dam, the high-class Lady Rebecca, to a career record of 13 wins, including seven times at Cheltenham.

Just six lined up for the day’s longest race, the Racing UK Jump To It Handicap Chase over an extended three miles and a furlong and they finished well strung out, with 6-1 shot Goosen Maverick making the most of his weight concession from market leader Dontminddboys to score by six lengths, with a further 28 lengths back to Backoftherock who never looked like mounting a challenge to the front two.

Dual winner Cuckoo’s Calling set the standard in the concluding David Nicholson Memorial Fillies’ ‘Junior’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, being sent off the 6-4 favourite.

But, there was plenty of money for Buildmeupbuttercup, trained by Mick Channon and, with jockey Graham Lee making a rare appearance on a jumping course after focusing on flat racing, she ran on strongly in the home straight to beat 50-1 shot Cassis De Reine with Cuckoo’s Calling back in third.