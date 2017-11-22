Stratford swimmers strike gold in Wolverhampton

STRATFORD Sharks swimmers struck gold at the Stourbridge Swimming Club Long Distance Open meet in Wolverhampton.

Seventeen Stratford swimmers made the journey up the M6 early on Sunday morning, bringing back six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Rebecca Morrison hit the ground running for Sharks, bagging a bronze in her age group for the 400m individual medley and Ella Vickers followed up with a gold medal in later heats.

Chris Clements and Robin Hughes led the boys’ charge in the 1500m freestyle, winning silver and bronze medals in the 16 years and over age group and Seb Hopper claimed a new personal best.

Gracie Wain kicked off the 400m freestyle for the girls in style, with a bronze medal in the ten years age group, and Molly Bullock, Georgia Pridham and Charlotte Marshall all had great swims.

Rebecca Morrison took a silver medal in her age group and Hannah Penny and Kathryn Lythgo both hit gold.

In the afternoon, Felix Gallagher had a great swim, taking gold in the 400m individual medley and Charlotte Marshall, Hope Lawton, Rebecca Morrison and Izzy Hopper all acquitted themselves well in the 800m freestyle.

Hannah Penny achieved her second gold of the weekend and Izzy Callaghan and Kathryn Lythgo battled it out in the last few metres to take gold and silver respectively.

More medals followed in the final event of the day, the boys’ 400m freestyle, with Robin Hughes taking gold and Felix Gallagher silver, while Harvey Flint clocked a new PB in the 12-year-old age group.

Stratford Sharks’ head coach, Kim Mortimer, said: “Team Sharks had a great day and it was well worth the trip, with over 71 per cent of the swimmers achieving personal bests.”