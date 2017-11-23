Alcester Town swoop for GB skipper

ALCESTER Town have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Great Britain Deaf captain Jamie Clarke.

The prolific front man links up with the Stratford Road club after training with them during pre-season.

Clarke boasts a range of former clubs, including Midland League Division One sides Studley, Littleton and Pershore.

It remains to be seen how many games Clarke will be available for Alcester due to his international duties and work commitments, but manager Danny Janes was delighted to secure his services.

He said: “Jamie is a fantastic player. He is such a handful to play against, he has everything from strength, pace, aggression to outstanding finishing technique. It is a massive coup for the club, and we are all delighted he is here.”

“I am not sure how often he will be available, but when a player of his quality expresses an interest in playing for you that does not matter, all that matters is getting that player signed.”