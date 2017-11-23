ORBIT tenants are kicking up a stink this week after being hit by surprise charges for more than £300 a year for grounds maintenance – details of a petition that has been set up are in this week’s Herald.
We also have tributes from the family of Trish McIntosh whose body was found at a her home in Knightcote. Her estranged husband appeared in court earlier this week.
Also in this week’s Herald:
- Bearley villagers help to fund road safety measures on fatal stretch of road.
- Stratford District Council makes moves to seize the Greig Hall in Alcester.
- Taxpayers funded Coventry’s bid to be City of Culture.
- KES headmaster brands parking decision as a ‘disgrace’.
- Former policeman’s sex abuse trial delayed until 2019.
- Wootton Wawen residents back their neighbourhood plan.
- Round pound campaign to help reveal mediaeval wall paintings.
- A round-up of this year’s Christmas shows across the Midlands.
