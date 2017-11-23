ORBIT tenants are kicking up a stink this week after being hit by surprise charges for more than £300 a year for grounds maintenance – details of a petition that has been set up are in this week’s Herald.

We also have tributes from the family of Trish McIntosh whose body was found at a her home in Knightcote. Her estranged husband appeared in court earlier this week.

Also in this week’s Herald:

  • Bearley villagers help to fund road safety measures on fatal stretch of road.
  • Stratford District Council makes moves to seize the Greig Hall in Alcester.
  • Taxpayers funded Coventry’s bid to be City of Culture.
  • KES headmaster brands parking decision as a ‘disgrace’.
  • Former policeman’s sex abuse trial delayed until 2019.
  • Wootton Wawen residents back their neighbourhood plan.
  • Round pound campaign to help reveal mediaeval wall paintings.
  • A round-up of this year’s Christmas shows across the Midlands.
  • WIN a meal for six people at the new ASK Italian in Stratford-upon-Avon.
  • Our weekly What’s On Guide.

All this and more for just 75p!

Download a copy from 10am every Thursday morning HERE