ORBIT tenants are kicking up a stink this week after being hit by surprise charges for more than £300 a year for grounds maintenance – details of a petition that has been set up are in this week’s Herald.

We also have tributes from the family of Trish McIntosh whose body was found at a her home in Knightcote. Her estranged husband appeared in court earlier this week.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Bearley villagers help to fund road safety measures on fatal stretch of road.

Stratford District Council makes moves to seize the Greig Hall in Alcester.

Taxpayers funded Coventry’s bid to be City of Culture.

KES headmaster brands parking decision as a ‘disgrace’.

Former policeman’s sex abuse trial delayed until 2019.

Wootton Wawen residents back their neighbourhood plan.

Round pound campaign to help reveal mediaeval wall paintings.

A round-up of this year’s Christmas shows across the Midlands.

WIN a meal for six people at the new ASK Italian in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Our weekly What’s On Guide.

All this and more for just 75p!

Download a copy from 10am every Thursday morning HERE