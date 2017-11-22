Tributes paid to Knightcote woman found dead at her home

The son of a Knightcote woman found dead in the village last week has paid tribute to his mother saying she would do anything for anyone.

The body of 56-year-old Patricia McIntosh was discovered at her home last Wednesday evening.

54-year-old Andrew McIntosh, believed to be Patricia’s estranged husband, has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody.

Paying tribute to his mother Stephen Clemons said: “Trish was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and mum. She was a beautiful, smart, hard working, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone. She meant everything to us; she was our rock.

“She was very generous, the greatest mum I could ever have wished for and I am so proud of her and her achievements.

“This has been a huge shock for our family and left a hole in our lives.

“We’ll always love you mum, rest in peace.”

The family has asked that their privacy is respected and that they are left to grieve at this difficult time.

