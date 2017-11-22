Tolly set for TV quiz appearance

A quiz-loving Stratford man will appear on national TV tomorrow (Thursday).

Tolly Oram, originally from Stratford but now living in London, will appear on ITV’s Tenable, hosted by Warwick Davis at 3pm, captaining a team of five friends from Leeds University aiming to win a cash prize.

Despite admitting to a few nerves prior to recording, Tolly is no stranger to the small screen having appeared with his mum on BBC Pointless in 2014 and on ITV show The Code.

Tolly said: “It was a great experience, I can’t say how well I did, but I had a great time.

“We were all part of a quiz team up in Leeds and we used to compete at the Union and actually won it five times. I was a bit nervous about going on Tenable, we had a practice round before filming began and we did horrendously. It was great to meet Warwick Davis.

“I actually live with one of the other guys on the team, Jed, in London and Anna, who was also in the team lives close by so we’re all going to watch it together.

“My parents and my brother live in Stratford so I expect they will be watching, they’ve got the other quizzes I’ve done recorded so I expect they’ll do the same with this one.”

To find out how Tolly did watch Tenable at 3pm on ITV tomorrow.