Town’s transport strategy grinds to a halt

THE much-anticipated findings of the public scrutiny of a strategy to deal with Stratford-upon-Avon’s chronic traffic problems is not expected to be published until early next year, the Herald can reveal.

A draft, but confidential version of the report has been produced following the six-week consultation in February and March, and it has been seen by at least two senior district councillors.

But its author, Warwickshire County Council, declined to give any indication of its contents, or a firm date for it to be put into the public domain.

The council said previously that it was likely to be published in the autumn.

However, it has now admitted that that may not happen until March next year — a full year after the consultation ended.

Traffic remains a hot topic in Stratford and the proposed transport strategy was published back in January as the culmination of a series of traffic summits held by Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi.

And the delay in publishing the consultation findings has drawn criticism from Stratford politicians and transport campaign groups.

Stratford District Council leader, Cllr Chris Saint, who has seen a copy of the draft, said: “I’m appalled by the length of time that it is taking. I do not know why they are not publishing the draft report that I can confirm is available.

“It has taken three years to get to this stage and we are waiting with baited breath, there seems to be no reason for this perpetual delay. The draft report is confidential so I can’t say anything about its contents, but I would welcome it being published so we can debate the issues.”

Cllr Peter Moorse, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group on the district council, added: “The consultation was at the start of the year, and here we are now six or seven months down the line.

“This is long overdue and we are extremely frustrated at not knowing what Warwickshire County Council is planning.”

Fraser Pithie, secretary of the Shakespeare Line Promotion Group (SLPG), called on the council to release the raw data taken from the questionnaire element of the consultation.

He added: “To expect people to wait a whole year is pretty poor, especially with all the developments pending around Stratford.”

John Deegan, chairman of Stratford Society’s Town Transport Group, and a former director of transport at the county council, said the council had told the group the process was not moving as quickly as anticipated, something he put down to “controversial elements” within the strategy.

The 31-page strategy threw up plans for an eastern bypass, likely to run from opposite the business park on Banbury Road, across to Tiddington Road, emerging near to Baraset Barn.

It also proposed more park and ride facilities, more frequent bus and train services restrictions on certain vehicles using the town centre’s roads, the dualling of the A46 including improvements at the Marraway, Bishopton and Wildmoor junctions, full pedestrianisation of more town centre streets, and wider pavements on others, and revived plans for a weight limit on Clopton Bridge, which was described as ‘substandard’.

There were around 1,000 responses during the six-week consultation that ended on 23rd March.

Mr Zahawi said that he had not seen a copy of the confidential draft report, adding: “Clearly I want progress on this issue as soon as possible so Stratford’s chronic traffic problems can be addressed for residents. I know that my colleagues on both WCC and SDC are wholeheartedly committed to this.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “We would like to thank everyone who gave their views as part of the consultation.

“The number of responses numbered nearly 1,000, and we are ensuring that each of these is closely evaluated with all views taken into account.

“A report is currently being prepared that sets out and responds to the feedback received. This report and subsequent updated version of the transport strategy is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2018.”