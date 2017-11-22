Government policy forcing nursery to shrink says owner

A struggling Tysoe nursery has submitted plans to turn three classrooms into holiday lets, claiming government policy is forcing it to shrink the pre-school.

Steve Taylor, managing director of Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery, says that implementing the government’s policy of offering 30 hours of free childcare to parents, would bankrupt the business.

He says that Warwickshire County Council is only prepared to pay private nurseries £3.77 per hour for each child they care for, far below the £5.22 per hour he says is required to provide this service.

Mr Taylor says local authority nurseries are paid more than £6 per hour to implement the policy and claims private nurseries cannot compete with these subsidised facilities or charity-run nurseries.

Earlier this year he presented a 5,500 signature petition to Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, calling for the government to re-think the 30 hour free childcare policy.

He put forward an alternative plan where instead of 30 hours free childcare parent would receive a payment into a Tax Free Childcare Account, meaning they would have a choice of whether to send their child to a private or local authority nursery, after assessing the price of both.

The situation at Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery is not helped by the dwindling number of children attending, with its roll shrinking to its lowest since the business was founded 15 years ago.

This trend has been blamed on a lack of house building in the area.

A doubling of the nursery’s business rates in the last 12 months has also been a factor.

Mr Taylor said: “The proposal I put forward would avoid the rigmarole of the policy going through the county council and all the bureaucracy that involves. Parents already have tax free childcare accounts so wouldn’t it be easier and fairer if they received a payment and could decide where they sent their children based on the prices individual providers are offering?

“I’ve been told that Nadhim Zahawi spoke to the minister about it, but received a typical politician’s answer. The government are hell bent on delivering this 30 hours policy as it is a manifesto commitment. It is however chronically underfunded.

“It is a real struggle for us at the moment, we’re not in danger of imminently closing, but it seems that everything the government does is making it harder for rural businesses like ours. We’ve seen our business rates double and although we’ve appealed that, we’ve yet to hear anything back.

“You can’t blame parents for following the money but our pre-school has just evaporated, we had four in a class yesterday and we used to send 26 pupils a year to Tysoe Primary School.

“I would like to know why we are being offered just £3.77 per hour when the government said we would receive at least £4.20per hour following its consultation. Warwickshire County Council offers one of the lowest rates in the country, to some extent their hands are tied by government policy, but I believe they could pay more.

“It is sad having worked to build the business for 15 years and investing half a million pounds in it, that it has come to this, I’m currently having to put in money to keep the business running, but hopefully these holiday lets will help a lot and buy us some time.

“It hasn’t helped that there is a 30-year history of nimbyism in Tysoe which has resulted in very few new houses being built. Without new houses, there are fewer children in the area to attend the nursery.”

Steve added that the number of staff at the nursery has had to be reduced from 30 to 25 recently.

The application, which is supported by Tysoe Parish Council, seeks to convert three classrooms which are separate from the main nursery building, into holiday lets.

Mr Taylor said the plan will secure the financial future of the nursery in the medium term, saving local jobs and ensuring the nursery can still offer its valuable service to the community.

A decision on the application is expected to be made before Christmas.