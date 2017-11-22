Stratford Town win feisty clash with Kings Langley

STRATFORD Town ended a run of three straight defeats with a deserved 3-1 success over Kings Langley in a feisty clash at the MoodChimp Stadium on Tuesday night.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides, but they never really recovered after Town struck twice inside three minutes just after the half-hour mark.

Will Grocott got Town up and running in the 30th minute, converting Ben Stephens’ low ball across the box.

And Town fans were on their feet again moments later as Dan Summerfield escaped down the right before firing home a vicious effort past Martin Bennett from a tight angle.

Langley were given a glimmer of hope eight minutes into the second half when Loysio Recci turned the ball into his own net following a goalmouth scramble.

But Town restored their two-goal advantage ten minutes later when superb work from the bustling Mike Taylor on the right gave Ben Stephens with the opportunity to steer the ball into an empty net.

The action wasn’t over there, as Liam Francis was rightly shown a red card for a rash challenge on Mitchell Weiss with 12 minutes to play.

The sending off stoked up the visitors, but Town held firm for a hard-earned three points, which moves them up two places to 18th in Evo-Stik League South Premier.

Stratford Town: Louis Connor, Charlie Evans, Lee Thomas, James Fry (c), Andy Gallinagh (Loysio Recci 46), Liam Francis, Daniel Summerfield, James Hancocks, Mike Taylor (Edwin Ahenkorah 74), Will Grocott, Ben Stephens (Jazz Luckie 74). Subs not used: Justin Marsden, Eli Bako.

Kings Langley: Martin Bennett, Emmanuel Folarin (Jack Waldren 72) , Callum Adebiyi, Gary Connolly, Sam Tring (Ceykan Karagozlu 72), Jorell Johnson (c), Brendan Ocran, Elliot Godfrey, Mitchell Weiss, Steve Ward, Kieran Turner (Michael King 72). Subs not used: Ross Hampton, Josh Coldicott-Stevens.