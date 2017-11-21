Have your say on Henley College plans

PEOPLE are invited to give their views on plans to turn Henley College into a retirement village at a public forum in the town tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Warwickshire College Group-owned site closed for students in July 2016, but the on-site sports hall and pitches remain open.

Councillor Bill Leech, chairman of the Henley Parish Council, said the event, will be held from 4–7pm at the Henley Baptist Church hall, on High Street.

Warwickshire College Group (WCG) exchanged contracts with the Octopus Healthcare for the development last month.

Staff at the on-site sports and fitness centre recently carried out community research in Henley. The feedback was positive, with regards to keeping the sports facilities open, improving the facilities for the community, as well as making it more of a community hub, encompassing physical activity and wellbeing.

Currently there is a gym, sports hall, studio area and changing rooms, as well as an astro-turf pitch and grass sports pitches. The facilities are hired out to the public and clubs in the area, throughout the week.

For a full story and feedback from the event see next week’s Herald.