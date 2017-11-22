Stratford MP stays silent on children’s centre changes

Anger and disappointment has greeted the county council’s approval of changes to children’s centre services, though Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has continued to remain silent on the issue.

The divisive changes, which were approved earlier this month, will result in the closure of a large number of children’s centres across Warwickshire, including Stratford’s Clopton centre.

With the decision provoking strong emotions around Stratford District, Mr Zahawi’s reluctance to speak on the subject has come in for criticism from opposition politicians.

Labour district councillor Jason Fojtik said: “Nadhim needs to have an opinion on this and his silence says it all, it shows he agrees with what the county council are doing. He’s never slow to talk about the government’s line on issues, but he’s staying silent on this.

“I think the county council is completely wrong in what they are doing, it’s going to harm the life chances of an entire generation of children in Warwickshire and Stratford.

“The decision to close Clopton Children’s Centre is totally wrong, it’s within one of the most deprived areas of Stratford district and it shows that they are not making these cuts based on need.

“Diluting the age range from caring for a child during their first 1001 days to people right up to the age of 19 makes a mockery out of the whole point of children’s centres.

“The county council has sufficient reserves to run children’s centre services for at least the next three years, there is no need to go ahead with this and it is completely irresponsible of them.”

Cllr Peter Moorse, leader of the liberal democrats at Stratford District Council added: “I can’t see how on such an important topic Mr Zahawi can stay silent. I can only imagine it is out of embarrassment because it’s quite clear that the District Council and the County Council are at loggerheads over these changes.

“It’s very disappointing that county approved this plan, particularly as the south of the county will be badly affected due to the geographical spread of services.”

The county council has approved plans to change 14 of the county’s current 39 children’s centres into Children and Family centres, offering a range of services to 0-19-year-olds and their families.

The change has been dismissed by critics as a watering down of services for 0-5-year-olds, as the remit of the centres will be broadened to cover a much larger age range.

A number of other centres are expected to be retained, offering outreach services, though their future viability will depend on support from outside organisations.

This month Cllr Chris Saint, leader of Stratford District Council, sent his scathing assessment of the planned changes to Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, calling for her to ditch the proposals.

After drawing attention to the detrimental impact the changes could have on the region, he suggested that angry local residents could take out their frustrations at the ballot box during the 2019 district council elections.

Mr Zahawi refused to be drawn on the disagreement between the district and county councils last week saying only that he would be meeting the two leaders soon to find a way forward.

Commenting on the county council’s decision to approve the redesign, Cllr Saint said: “We are disappointed with the Cabinet decision as there are perceived gaps in service provision.

“I have spoken to Mrs Seccombe, as leader of Warwickshire County Council and will work proactively with her to maximise local service support and ensure that all safeguarding issues are handled effectively across Stratford-on-Avon District.”

Speaking this week Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, said that the changes would lead to the loss of ‘the most valuable layer in a child’s education, the provision for the first 1001 days.’

Both Stratford Town Council and Walton and Wellesbourne Parish Council opposed the changes along with campaigners across the region.

Warwickshire County Council claims the redesign is motivated by the need to shave £1.2million from its children’s centre budget.

The changes will be implemented by 1st October 2019.