Stratford Town Youth hit back to seal progress in League Cup

STRATFORD Town Youth came from behind to progress to the next round of the MFYL League Cup with a battling 3-2 victory over Worcester City at Littleton’s Five Acres ground on Monday evening, writes Bryan Hale.

Worcester had been in blistering form lately, scoring 12 goals in their last two games, and after Harry Hartin had gone close for Town in the tenth minute, they took the lead with a slick move and an incisive finish.

Town responded with Dan Atkins and Ben Couki bossing the crucial midfield area and after Tyrike Richards-Burke had shot over they drew level when Atkins threaded the ball through to Hartin, who fired home the equaliser.

The first half had been pretty even, but Town began to get on top after the break and were unlucky not to go in front when a tremendous cross from Dan Purvin set up a chance for George Kirby, but Worcester’s reprieve was short-lived as soon after Couki fired them ahead after a fine move involving Atkins and Richards-Burke.

Worcester looked to hit back, but keeper Archie Donaldson kept Town’s lead intact with a couple of top drawer saves until 15 minutes from time when he beat away another thunderous effort, only for the rebound to fall kindly to the Worcester striker who followed up to make it 2-2.

Town regained the lead straight from the kick off when a superb long ball from Josh Aspinall-Smith caused havoc in the Worcester defence and George Dawson pounced to slot home the winner.

Stratford had to contend with near enough ten minutes added time at the end, but they saw the game out for a thoroughly deserved success.