Woman found dead in Knightcote named

A KNIGHTCOTE woman who was found dead last week has been named locally as Patricia McIntosh.

The body of Mrs McIntosh, 56, was discovered with facial injuries at a property in the village last Wednesday, when officers were called to the house at 9.15pm.

At 9.47pm the same night Andrew Thomas McIntosh, who is believed to be the victim’s estranged husband, was arrested in Rugby when his car was stopped by the police.

He has been charged with murder and also with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

Mr McIntosh is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court today.

According to a neighbour Mrs McIntosh worked as a manicurist from her home in the village.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “We would still like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Knightcote area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Range Rover Evoque (partial registration V88) in or around Knightcote on Wednesday.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote incident 397 of 15 November 2017.

If you knew Mrs McIntosh and would like to leave a tribute to her, call us on 01789 412805 or email news@stratford-herald.com