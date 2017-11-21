Youngsters enjoy free squash session

MORE than 100 pupils from Bridgetown Primary School enjoyed a free squash experience at Stratford Squash Club earlier this month.

The club are now planning to offer all schools in the Stratford area the same opportunity, with free transport available if required.

Club coach, Dave Petty, said: “ Thanks must go to Bridgetown School who committed to taking part in this pilot scheme and to staff and helpers who walked each class of years five and six to the squash club for the one-hour session.

“Without their commitment, it would have never have got off the ground. All the pupils have loved the experience and some have already used their free voucher issued for our Saturday morning junior coaching.

“The success of this project will depend on other schools making a commitment to give their pupils a chance to have a squash experience.”

Any school wishing to take part in 2018 can contact Dave Petty on 07971 162479 or e-mail at david.petty4@ntlworld.com for further details.