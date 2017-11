ORCHESTRA of the Swan favourite, violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen, returns to Stratford ArtsHouse tonight, Tuesday (21st November).

On the programme with be Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 4 in D Major penned when the composer was just 19, Greig’s Holberg Suite, and Haydn’s The Philosopher Symphony.

David Curtis will be conducting, and also delivering a pre-concert talk at 6.45pm.

Tickets are available from £9.50, see www.orchestraoftheswan.org