Make a date with jazz pianist

FORMIDABLE jazz musician Nikki Iles is considered as one of the most exciting figures to have emerged on the UK scene in recent times — and she will be appearing at Stratford ArtsHouse tomorrow, Wednesday, at 8pm.

Nikki has as recently as 9th November been acknowledged as one of the best jazz pianists in the UK, having won the category for best pianist in the 2017 British Jazz Awards. Her trio — Nikki on piano, with Will Harris on bass (recently touring with Chris Potter) and Will Glaser on drums — will be performing as part of Stratford Jazz’s concert series.

Nikki’s music has been described as “intriguingly carried and very original”, “formidably creative” and Nikki continues to be a musician who is very much in demand. She has collaborated and worked with the who’s who of UK jazz musicians, including Kenny Wheeler, Tim Garland, Jim Mullen, Stan Sulzman, Martin Speake and John Taylor, and is a member of jazz supergroup The Printmakers along side Norma Winstone MBE, Mike Walker and Mark Lockheart.

“We are delighted that we are able to bring performers of this calibre to Stratford’’ says Jay Riley, chair of Stratford Jazz. “Our December gig features international saxophonist Gilad Atzmon performing his tribute to the music of John Coltrane. Both shows will be evenings of phenomenal live jazz in Stratford Upon Avon.”

Gilad Atzmon will be performing on Wednesday, 13th December, also at the ArtsHouse. Tickets are £12 (concessions available) and are available on the door, on 01789 207100 or at stratfordartshouse.co.uk