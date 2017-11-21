Strictly comes to Kineton!

TWO couples danced their way to the top of the leader board to take home the Mirror Ball Trophy at a Strictly Kineton fundraiser.

The event, which ran across two nights on Friday and Saturday, raised £5,500 which will be split between the MS Society and Kineton High School.

There were 16 people in the competition, which included three couples dancing together and the other ten dancing with ‘professional’ partners, with winners announced each night.

John Randall and Jenni Sharp won on Friday night with Ian and Natalie Faulkner winning on Saturday night. Lisa Ruddick won the title of Most Improved Dancer and Michael and Jill Lawrence were awarded the title of Most Improved Couple.

St Peter’s Church vicar, the Reverend Barry Jackson, one of the event co-ordinators, said: “I got involved as a learner in Strictly Banbury earlier this year in May. I thought it would make a brilliant community activity here in the Kineton area.” Rev Jackson credited much of the event’s success to Geraldine Rouse, who served as a co-coordinator and dance instructor.

The event also included performances by students with Intadance, the United Dance Academy and the Carmina Academy. The dance competition was sponsored by Edgehill Churches, Intadance and Kineton High School.