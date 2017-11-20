Runners compete at Long Marston Airfield for the final time

More than 1,000 runners pulled on their trainers for the last ever Autumn Shakespeare Run at Long Marston Airfield earlier this month.

The impending development of Long Marston Airfield into housing means a number of popular events have been saying their farewell to the site in recent months.

Though there was a touch of sadness in the air, there were smiles all around at the finish line as runners helped raise thousands for the charity Kids Run free, which creates outdoor running opportunities for youngsters in schools and parks.

The event, on November 11th, started with a kids run at 9.15am, followed by the marathon at 10am, then the half marathon and the 10l and 5k races shortly after.

Martine Verweij, from run organisers, Raceways, said: “It’s very sad that this is our last event at Long Marston Airfield, we’ve been doing an average of two each year for the past nine years. It was very emotional for me because it was here that we did our first one with 260 people signing up and we’ve seen it grow so much over the years.

“There was a really good spread of fast runners and a lot of people broke their personal bests. The weather was cool but not windy, which is perfect. It was a great way to finish at the airfield, but I do have a heavy heart about leaving.”

Martine added that the event is expected to have raised more than £12,000 for charity and that Raceways was planning to focus on running bigger events within villages and cities next year.

She added that some of these events would take place within Stratford District.