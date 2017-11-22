A COUPLE who spent their honeymoon at Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon have returned for their golden wedding — in the same room and at the same price as it cost them 50 years ago.

Linda and Arthur Trunkfield, both 72, were invited back at the weekend for their anniversary after contacting the hotel with the receipt from their original stay.

The couple spent three nights at the hotel on Banbury Road in November 1967 following their wedding at Coleshill Registry Office in Birmingham.

At the time Linda was a sewing machinist and Arthur worked for the Alvis Car Company in Coventry.

Later they moved to Lincolnshire where, for ten years, they ran a hotel, but they have retained warm memories of their stay at the Alveston Manor Hotel, along with the original receipt for £5 and 15 shillings — the equivalent of £98.39 today.

“It really was the place to stay and as you can never be sure what life is going to throw at you we thought we’d push the boat out for our honeymoon,” says Linda.

“At that time the hotel had Italian waiters who made all kinds of amusing remarks about us being on honeymoon. It hadn’t helped of course that when we’d arrived our cases came out of the car in a cloud of confetti, so that gave the game away.

“We visited the hotel about five years ago, when we were in Stratford-upon-Avon with our family for a day and what we saw of it looked absolutely lovely. When we stayed there originally it was one of the very few hotels that had en-suite bathrooms, and now it also has a swimming pool and leisure facilities so we are looking forward to seeing what other changes have taken place.”

These days Arthur, who was diagnosed with diabetes in his 20s, has sight problems and is on kidney dialysis, which means travel opportunities for the couple are restricted, so the trip to Alveston Manor Hotel will be extra special.

James Bee, general manager of the Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel, said: “When we received the letter from Linda and Arthur we were delighted to have them back for their golden wedding and it seemed only fitting that, as they still had the original receipt, they should pay the same price as they did for their honeymoon.”