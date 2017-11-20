A MAN appeared before magistrates today, Monday, charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in small village in Stratford-on-Avon.

Warwickshire Police officers were called to a house in Knightcote at 9.15pm last Wednesday and found the body of the woman, who is believed to be 56-years-old, with facial injuries.

She has not yet been named.

Andrew Thomas McIntosh, aged 54, of Woolscott, near Rugby, was arrested in Rugby later the same eveing after his car was stopped by police officers.

He has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

McIntosh appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, and will appear again at Warwick Crown Court tomorrow, Tuesday.