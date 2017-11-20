Adams welcomes improvement despite Tiverton defeat

MANAGER Carl Adams claimed Stratford Town had made a “massive” improvement following Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South Premier setback at Tiverton.

Tiverton came from behind to win 2-1, but the defeat was a tough one on Town, whose spirited performance was a far cry from their limp effort at Lancaster.

Late strikes from Tom Bath and Levi Landricombe cancelled out Ben Stephens’ early goal, leaving Stratford with nothing to show for their efforts.

“We put in a tremendous performance and deserved at least a point,” said Adams.

“The improvement from Lancaster was massive and we know that if we continue to work as hard as we did on Saturday the results will come.

“In the coming week we have home games against Kings Langley and St Ives who are both below us, and in an ideal world we would take three points from both which would propel us nearer to where we want to be. However, I’m realistic to know that neither will make it easy for us.

“Saturday ended a run of really difficult away games. Of the eight that we have played, five have been against teams currently in the top seven in the table which emphasises how hard it has been for us to pick up points.

“I still believe in the players and I’m still determined that we will improve on last season’s 14th place finish.”

Town entertain Kings Langley on Tuesday night, before returning to the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday to take on St Ives.