Alcester firm is region’s top exporter

AN Alcester-based software company has been recognised with a major award.

Vectric, which moved to Precision House on Arden Road in the town in 2016, makes software for CNC machines that is used both in industry and by hobbyists, and the company now boasts 70,000 customers worldwide.

It exports into more than 70 countries across the globe, with North America being its biggest overseas market, and its achievements have seen the firm recognised as the Export Business of the Year for the region in the Chamber Business Awards.

Vectric will now go forward to represent the West Midlands in the national finals, which takes place in London later this month.

Brian Moran, owner and managing director, accepted the regional award from Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Moran, who set up Vectric in 2005, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised in this way. The company is growing, we’ve just risen to 20 staff and turnover is forecast to be up by more than 30 per cent this year.

“It’s a proud moment to be representing the West Midlands in the national finals and, fingers crossed, we can bring home the national prize.”

Mr Moran added: “We are exporting all over the world and we believe one of the secrets to our success is just how easy it is to use the software.

“Many of the CNC machine manufacturers supply their customers with our software, but we are also very popular with hobbyists. In the US, there is a growing culture of people buying their own machine to use in their home workshop and our software is used to help them create woodwork that would be extremely complicated to do by hand.

“We are also very popular in Germany and Spain as well as having a presence in China and India, but we still feel there is plenty of potential to grow internationally and will be tapping into the support available from the Chamber’s international trade hub.

Ms Bennett added: “Vectric are an incredible success story and they very much deserve this honour.

“We look forward to finding out if they pick up the national award and also working with them on their growth plans for the future.”