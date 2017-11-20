Holocaust survivor to talk at Stratford College

STUDENTS from Stratford-upon-Avon College will hear testimony from Holocaust survivor, Uri Winterstein later this week.

Uri’s visit to the college tomorrow, Wednesday, is being organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET).

Uri was born in Bratislava, Slovakia, in October 1943 to parents who were both lawyers.

But he was given up by his family at just one month old and placed into the care of a non-Jewish family, fearing that a newborn baby would be difficult to look after if they had to go into hiding.

Nine of his wider family were killed at Auschwitz, and his father was a member of Working Group, an underground movement whose biggest single achievement was to halt the deportation of Jews from Slovakia, between October 1942 to September 1944.

In autumn 1944, Uri’s father was deported to Theresienstadt, a concentration camp in what is today the Czech Republic. His mother and sister managed to evade being deported as well that day, and went into hiding underground. However, they were eventually caught and also sent to Theresienstadt.

When the Russian army was approaching Bratislava, the family Uri was with decided to flee and gave him to a local peasant woman to look after.

This woman did not wish to be bothered with the care of a child and Uri received little attention, and when he was reunited with his family at the end of the war, aged 19 months old, he could not walk or talk at all and ate only a roll dipped in coffee, the food he had eaten during his stay with the peasant woman.

Despite this, without the minimal care she gave him, he could not have survived.

He is now married and has two daughters, a son and five grandchildren, and lives in Chiswick and has been speaking in schools for the Holocaust Educational Trust since 2013.

Andrew Cropley, college principal, said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome Uri Winterstein, his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced.

“We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that by hearing Uri’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”