Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD eased into the next round of the Birmingham Vase with a dominant victory over Wolverhampton United.

Dave Poulson’s side were forced to come from behind twice, eventually winning 5-2 thanks to goals from Tom Daccus (2), Daniel Stokes, Ashley Wilkes and Jay Tilbury.

Alcester Town bounced back from 2-0 down to beat Silhill on penalties in their Vase contest at Stratford Road.

Stuart Hall struck twice for Alcester, who then held their nerve to win 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Goals from Joe Godson and Shaye Eden could not prevent Shipston Excelsior from bowing out of the competition as they went down 4-2 at home to Copsewood Coventry.

Central Ajax join FC Stratford and Alcester in the next round thanks to a 4-2 success at Folly Lane. Sam Smith (2), Luke Swinson and George Hunt were the men on target.

In Midland League Division One, in-form Racing Club Warwick made it six wins in the bounce with a 3-0 win over Bolehall Swifts.

Josh O’Grady, Luke Cole and Sean Kavanagh all struck for the Racers, who remain eighth in the table.

Littleton are just below Warwick in ninth following a 3-1 win over Heather St Johns at Pebworth Road. Daniel Carter (2) and Dale Edwards got the goals.

Studley were knocked off the top of the table after they were held to a goalless draw by Brocton at Abbeyfields Drive.