Fire breaks out in pub chimney

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to the recently-refurbished One Elm pub in Stratford-upon-Avon last night, Saturday, after a fire broke out in its chimney.

A member of staff dialled 999 just before 7.20pm and a photo posted on social media shows the pub on Guild Street was evacuated.

It is not know if there was any damage to the pub.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 7.18pm a member of staff from the One Elm public house on Guild Street in Stratford dialled 999 to report a chimney fire at the pub.

“One fire engine from Stratford was sent. Firefighters located a fire in the chimney and extinguished it using water delivered by chimney rods.”

Earlier in the day, a fire crew from Gaydon spend almost two hours at the scene of a chimney fire at a house on Lower End in Avon Dassett. They were called out at around 10.15am.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews located a fire in the chimney breast at a two storey residential property.

“Firefighters have used ladders to access the roof of the property and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was difficult to access due to the layout of the chimney breast. The incident was under control at 12.01pm.