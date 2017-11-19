Five-star Carolyn leads way at Stratford Oaks’ presentation night

CAROLYN Boakes picked up five trophies at Stratford Oaks Golf Club’s ladies section annual supper and presentation night.

Ladies captain Julie Roles hosted a successful evening, which started with a presentation of a cheque for £2,201.55 to the Alzheimer’s Society, followed by a medal and trophy presentation.

Boakes’ five trophies included Lady Golfer of the Year, while Jan Stevens picked up four herself, including the Most Improved Golfer of the Year title.

Elaine Field and Irene Allen also bagged four trophies apiece, with the other winners as follows: Geraldine Raison (2), Suzanne Davies (2), Jan Clifford (2), Sue Walker (2), Niki Greenway, Jackie Payne, Cecelia Hames, Tricia Earle, Louise Corrigan, Sheelagh Rose, Cathy Wise, Marion Woolcock, Linda Durand, Melanie Clarkson, Rosemary Cole, Barbara Kenny, Di Roberts and Val Flack.