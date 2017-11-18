THE Post Office has said it is working with the postmaster at its branch on Birmingham Road in Stratford-upon-Avon to resolve ‘issues’ surrounding its opening hours.

The Herald has been contacted with complaints that it is not always open for business between its advertised hours of 6am to 9pm, seven days a week.

They claim revised, hand-written opening hours are regularly displayed on the front door.

The Post Office has confirmed that the shop has recently changed ownership, but said the Post Office element currently remains in the previous owner’s hands, although it will be transferred too in the ‘near future’.

The Post Office spokeswoman added: “The availability of Post Office services in our branches is of the utmost importance to us. We remain committed to providing Post Office services during the advertised opening hours.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we are currently working with the postmaster towards a suitable resolution.”

Clive Baker, who runs an online business and uses the branch, said: “I am a new small online business trying to get established and the Post Office are not helping when eBay insist on fast dispatch times.”