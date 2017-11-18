Roberts claims Classic victory

DAVID Roberts claimed glory in the Leamington Angling Association’s Garbolino Stratford Classic event last Saturday.

The match, now in its fourth year, is fished along the River Avon from the Lido down to Stannells. It was a 70-peg sell-out, attracting anglers from throughout the country.

The weather proved a factor, with a bright and sunny day, but cold conditions made fishing difficult for most anglers and weights were lower than expected.

Roberts led the way with a catch of 21lb 4oz from the Lido stretch.

John Walkden was second with 12lb 9oz from the Recreation Ground, while joint third when to Alcester’s Alan Stephens and Solihull’s Mike Pinner for 10lb 4oz, fishing at the Lido and Seven Meadows respectively.

Meanwhile, Shipston AC’s match at Halford Bridge was also affected by the changing weather.

Winner on the day was Malcolm Allinson, who caught 3lb 8oz of chub and roach.

Les Haines was second with 3lb 2oz of chub and roach, while Robert Taylor was third with a 2lb 6oz mixed catch.