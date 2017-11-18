Vandals cast shadow over lights donation

A GENEROUS bequest from a Stratford woman who was said to have appreciated the town’s Christmas lights has helped improve the popular displays.

But some of the lights they paid for were vandalised just days after they were put up.The money left by Barbara Monteith, who lived on Loxley Road, has paid for new lights on Ely Street and Meer Street.

However, the lights on Meer Street were pulled down last Saturday, severing the power chords.

Mick Love, chairman of Stratford Christmas Lights, said: “The bequest came out of the blue, I hadn’t had any contact with the lady beforehand, we were just told that she appreciated the lights.

“It had made our efforts to keep the lights running significantly easier in that we have been able to buy these new ones.

“Then just days after they go up they’re vandalised. We hadn’t even had a chance to turn them on.

“It’s really annoying more than anything, especially after the generosity of this lady. We are a voluntary organisation and a lot of hard work goes into raising money for the lights.”

Last year, the tree of light at the top of Bridge Street was vandalised before the town’s switch-on event.

This year, the lights will be switched on on Thursday, 23rd November.

There will, however, be fewer lights on Chapel Street as a result of the work being carried out at the Falcon Hotel.

“We want people to know that it will look a bit sparse but there’s a good reason for it,” said Mr Love.

Anyone who wants to support the Christmas lights should go along to a coffee morning on Saturday, 18th November, at the Town Hall on Sheep Street, from 10am to 2pm, or contact Roy Lodge on 01789 204850.