Youth council event adds to skate park fund

Ettington Youth Council hosted a car wash and table top sale at the weekend, to raise money towards a new skate park in the village.

The event, which took place at Ettington Community Centre, raised around £220 with more than 30 motorists taking the opportunity to get their cars cleaned.

Inside the centre there were a selection of stalls, teas and coffees and a raffle, with the prize of a car valet up for grabs.

Parish Councillor Richard Smith, who helps co-ordinate the youth council, said: “Following an engagement event with young people in the village, it became clear that what they wanted to see was a skate park built. Overall it will probably cost just over £100,000 to get it up and running, but we’ve already managed to secure £60,000 in section 106 funding and a significant amount from the parish council.

“We’re hoping to get the skate park up and running next year, and it will also include a shelter with a solar panel, where young people can charge up their phones and play music. We’re hoping to organise other events to raise more money for the project.”

Richard passed on his thanks to Monsoon Estates for supporting the event on Saturday.