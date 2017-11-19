Horton Hospital legal battle set for the High Court

Those fighting to retain services at Banbury’s Horton Hospital will see their legal challenge reach the High Court next month.

Stratford District Council, along with Cherwell District Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Banbury Town Council, are pursuing a legal case against the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) over the way it conducted its consultation into the proposed changes.

The case will appear at the High Court on 7th and 8th December.

Earlier this year the councils were granted a judicial review into how the consultation was carried out.

Among the changes proposed at the hospital are downgrading maternity services to a midwife-led unit, and creating a single obstetrics unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford instead.

Critical care would also be downgraded and a number of beds would be permanently removed from the hospital.

The OCCG have already agreed the changes, but a judge ruled back in September that no final outcome on the hospital’s future can be reach until the hearing takes place at the High Court.

The changes are significant for South Warwickshire as for many residents the Horton will be their nearest hospital.

Keith Stratngewood, chairman of the campaign group Keep the Horton General, said: “As everyone in the area is aware, the future of our Horton General Hospital is paramount. We would like to ensure that our case receives maximum publicity both locally and nationally.”