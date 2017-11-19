Council plan to help safeguard Wellesbourne Allotments

The fight to save Wellesbourne Allotments from being developed into housing has been stepped up after the parish council agreed to apply for the site to be awarded Community Asset.

If successful the move would allow the community to halt any potential sale of the land for a six month period, during which time it would be able to table its own bid to buy the land.

The landowner is not obliged to sell to the community, but the status at least gives the community the option to table a bid.

Earlier this year plans were mooted by the owners of the allotments, The Diocese of Coventry, to sell the site on Kineton Road in exchange for 50 new homes.

It’s this uncertain situation which has prompted Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council to explore the possibility of listing the site as a community asset.

Last year residents in Norton Lindsey successfully made use of the mechanism to put together a bid to buy the New Inn pub, which had previously received Community Asset Status.

In that case the seller accepted the community bid and the pub is now run entirely by local residents.