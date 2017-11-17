Warwickshire backs Coventry’s City of Culture bid

WARWICKSHIRE will benefit if Coventry’s bid to be UK City of Culture in 2021 is successful, the county has been told told.

Warwick Castle hosted an event that was organised by Coventry City of Culture Trust – the organisation behind Coventry’s bid for the prestigious title – to thank Warwickshire County Council and the local district and borough councils for their support.

Around 150 delegates heard about the potential “ripple effect” for the region’s economy and tourism as well as how it could bring cultural and social benefits to a region.

Businesses from across the county were also encouraged to pledge their support in order to help Coventry, which is up against Paisley, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe OBE, leader of Warwickshire County Council and board member of the Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Warwickshire is 100 per cent behind Coventry’s bid.

“We know that cultural investment can help transform communities and economies and we are already seeing the positive impact it is having on people’s lives, local businesses and tourism in Hull and the surrounding areas.

“Warwickshire County Council and the district and borough councils are supporting this bid every step of the way, and we have all given financial support, to fund a report on the profile of visitors and the economic impact that this could have on the whole county.

“The message to businesses and organisations in Warwickshire is clear – we will all benefit from Coventry’s win. So, on behalf of all the districts and boroughs in Warwickshire and all our regional partners; we are all supporting you Coventry.”

As well as Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, Rugby Borough Council, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Solihull Borough Council are all backing the back.

Coventry City Council, The University of Warwick, and Coventry University are Principal Partners of the bid and are providing significant support. The Ricoh Arena is Bid Sponsor while Jaguar Land Rover, Adient, Friargate, Coventry Building Society, the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Birmingham Airport, PET-Xi, SCC, Pertemps, CEF (City Electrical Factors) and Listers are also Bid Development Sponsors.

To show your support for Coventry’s bid on social media, go to @Coventry2021 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, log onto www.coventry2021.co.uk