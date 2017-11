HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered Shipston Excelsior’s Midland League Division Three game against Enville Athletic on Saturday.

Steve Hedderman’s side were left stunned as a late equaliser from Charles Dudley earned Enville a 2-2 draw at London Road — their first point in eight matches.

Shipston looked set for a much-needed victory after goals from William Brocklehurst and Owen Clarke, but Enville came storming back to salvage a point.

Match reaction in this week’s Herald.