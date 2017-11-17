Prison sentence welcomed for paramedic attack

WEST Midlands Ambulance Service has welcomed a custodial sentence given to a Warwickshire man who head-butted a paramedic and leaving him unconscious.

The attacked happened at 11.45pm on Sunday while paramedic Neil Vann who was part of a crew trying to treat a patient at a house.

Earlier this week 33-year-old David Neal, of Vale View, Nuneaton, was sentenced to six months in prison at Warwicshire Magistrates’ Court. He was also ordered to pay £600 in compensation.

The ambulance service had earlier this month criticised the legal system for letting it down when a man was given a 14-month suspended sentence despite breaking a paramedic’s wrist.

Speaking about the jail term from the most recent case, Mr Vann, who returned to work this week having been off since the attack due to the injuries sustained said: “I have been doing this job for 30 years and I love it.

“I do it to help people but now I feel like I have to watch over my shoulder, this is unfair on me and the patient as they can’t have my full attention.

“I had the shakes and don’t want to feel like I need to be concerned all the time but it’s always going to be there at the back of my mind.

“I am pleased it’s a custodial sentence and maybe, just maybe, people will think twice before assaulting us.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Anthony Marsh, said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a member of staff who was simply trying to help a patient in their hour of need. It is never ok to assault our staff.

“I am delighted that on this occasion, the magistrate has shown that such action will not be tolerated and handed down a custodial sentence. The public find these attacks unacceptable so it right that the courts take a firm line.

“This is just the sort of action we need on a far more regular basis by the courts so that people understand that attacking our staff is not acceptable.

“Providing protection for our staff is a must and this type of sentence helps to do that.”