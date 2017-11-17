Carter leads Walmley to glory in Stratford Pro-Am

A TEAM from Walmley Golf Club claimed the spoils as Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club hosted their second annual Warwickshire Winter PGA Pro-Am on Monday.

Professionals from across the region invited members of their own clubs to compete in an individual and team event, with a total of 84 golfers taking part.

With the course playing superbly for this time of year, it was the team from Walmley that claimed glory in both events, with professional Steve Carter shooting a fantastic 42 points, gross score off a six under par 66.

The team returned a total of 94 points, four clear of neighbouring Welcombe Golf Club, led by Morgan Jackson and the team from Olton Golf Club, whose professional Andrew Jones was runner-up in the individual competition with 41 points.

This winter event county circuit now moves onto Edgbaston Golf Club in early December.