Warwickshire release all-rounder Adair

WARWICKSHIRE have released seam-bowling all-rounder Mark Adair from his current contract.

The 21-year-old joined the Warwickshire Academy ahead of the 2013 season and made his first class debut against Somerset in 2015, where he took the wicket of Marcus Trescothick, before signing his first professional contract the following year.

He went on to make two first class, three List A and six T20 appearances for the Bears and also played club cricket locally for Harborne CC and Moseley CC.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire, said: “We thank Mark for everything that he has given to Warwickshire CCC since he joined the club Academy.

“Unfortunately for Mark, places in the senior ranks have been limited for him so we believe that it’s in his best interests to pursue other opportunities to fulfil his ambitions within the game. We wish him every success in the future.”