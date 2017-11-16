Brave young people help create bereavement documentary

A moving new documentary focussing on teenage bereavement has been created by the Shakespeare Hospice.

The lottery-funded film, called ‘Our Story’, stars young people from Stratford telling their own personal stories about bereavement and the help that is available from organisations like the hospice.

The screening of the film, which is by invitation only, will take place at the Picturehouse on 20th November during Children’s Grief Awareness Week, which starts this Thursday.

Ingrid, 15, who became involved in the film after losing her father, said: “It’s opened my eyes to the differences between people and how everyone experiences grief differently, so I know that I am not alone and that my experience is completely normal.”

Alison Burford, Lead Children and Family Practitioner at The Shakespeare Hospice said: “We are so proud of what the young people involved have achieved, they have come together and shared their experiences, exposing their vulnerabilities and supporting each other throughout the whole process. They have all been very brave.”

Following the launch of the 10 minute film, The Shakespeare Hospice plans to take the documentary to local schools to help young people and professionals understand how it feels for a young person who is bereaved and how they can be supported.

The Shakespeare Hospice Children’s Bereavement service is funded by Children in Need. The service supports children and young people between the ages of 5 and 18 when someone close to them is seriously ill or has died through one to one sessions and support groups.

The group recently created a charter which is now used for training teachers about child bereavement in local schools.