Pamper day raises £1,400 for hospital friends

A day of pampering and relaxation at Stratford Hospital raised around £1,400 for the Stratford League of Friends.

The pamper day, which took place in the hospital’s Health and Wellbeing Hub, was organised by Pat Petty in aid of the league of friends, with around 15 therapists and volunteers taking part.

All the therapists donated their time free of charge, with more than 70 people dropping by throughout the day for a range of therapies.

Lila Morgan, from the Stratford League of Friends, said: “We had a fantastic day and Pat was brilliant. The work of the league of friends didn’t stop when the money for the hospital appeal was raised, it’s an ongoing thing.

“We help support the hospital and pay for any extras we can when they are needed. I’m glad so many people came to the event of Friday, everybody seemed to enjoy it.”

Stratford Hospital League of Friends is an independent charity that raises funds for projects for the benefit of the Stratford Hospital and is entirely staffed by volunteers