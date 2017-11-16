Traveller officer picks up new police award

THE first winner of new award launched to reward excellence in policing and community safety in Warwickshire has been named.

PC Martin Rone-Clarke, Warwickshire Police’s gypsy and traveller liaison officer, was presented with the accolade by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Philip Seccombe. He was one of 14 nominees.

It formed part of a special awards evening that also marked the force’s 160th anniversary.

PC Rone-Clarke has been working with the commissioner’s office and the county and district councils to help launch the new county-wide protocol which seeks to ensure a co-ordinated response to the rise in unauthorised camps over the past two years.

Over the last 12 months, he has interacted personally with the occupants of 122 unauthorised camps, which collectively have had more than 1,100 caravans.

Mr Seccombe said: “I have seen for myself Martin’s exceptional skills at diffusing the tensions that can exist when an unauthorised encampment takes place. He is equally at ease talking to a packed community hall of local residents as he is members of the travelling community.

“It’s notable that Martin’s ability to break down barriers has been so successful that other forces are also now looking to adopt the same role.”

The new award was introduced this year to recognise teams or individuals from within policing or the wider community who make a real difference to Warwickshire.

It was aimed at rewarding those who regularly go above and beyond what is expected in their day-to-day role over a sustained period of time, often in challenging circumstances. PC Rone-Clarke was chosen by the Commissioner from a strong field of nominations.

Mr Seccombe added: “In total we had 14 strong candidates for the award, ranging from individuals working in local communities to teams investigating some of the most difficult cases and complex areas of crime.

“It made the task of choosing a winner very difficult but I will be ensuring that all of those nominated do receive appropriate recognition for their outstanding work in due course.”