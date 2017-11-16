COMPETITION Win RSC tickets and afternoon tea

TO coincide with World Vegan Month, the Stratford Herald has teamed up with the Royal Shakespeare Company to give one lucky reader the chance to win a vegan afternoon tea for two, plus a pair of tickets for Shakespeare’s classic comedy Twelfth Night.

Visitors to the Company’s Rooftop Restaurant, which boasts fantastic views across the River Avon, can now tuck into a traditional afternoon tea vegan style which includes scones, sandwiches and a range of desserts including dipped chocolate fruit, tartlets and chocolate cake.

A range of specially crafted vegan muffins and croissants are also available from Susie’s Café Bar based at the company’s The Other Place down the road from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

The company also offers an array of gluten-free dishes.

Diners can also enjoy a three-course vegan fixed price menu from £21 for two courses and £26 for three. Starters include warm marinated vine tomatoes, roasted baby beets, basil puree and rocket, or giant couscous with red quinoa, fig, toasted almond and red onion salad and pomegranate molasses.

Mains range from Turkish aubergine and chick pea stew with freekeh pilaf, herb salsa and pine nuts, or fusilli with butternut squash, red onion, chestnut mushrooms, fried sage and creamy walnut sauce.

The meal can be rounded off with sloe gin poached pear served with blackcurrant sorbet or Autumn fruit compote with calvados custard. www.rsc.org.uk/rooftop-restaurant

Christopher Luscombe, director of the RSC’s critically acclaimed productions of Love’s Labour’s Lost and Much Ado About Nothing, returns to tackle Shakespeare’s greatest comedy Twelfth Night starring Adrian Edmondson and Kara Tointon.

To enter for your chance to win just simply pick up a copy of the Herald dated Thursday, 16th November, and turn to page 10. The closing date is Wednesday, 22nd November, at 12noon.